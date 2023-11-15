Cape Coral Mayor Gunter: Governor to determine councilwoman's fate after fraud charges

Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter said Gov. Ron DeSantis will determine the fate of Councilmember Patty Cummings after the State Attorney charged her with three third-degree felonies related to the 2022 election.

"The Councilmember will have to go through the legal process concerning the charges," Gunter said at a news conference Tuesday evening. "If there's going to be any additional action taken it will probably be through the governor's office."

The State Attorney's Office, 20th Judicial Circuit, said it filed the charges Monday, and Cummings turned herself in Tuesday.

She faces charges of fraudulent application for a driver's license and two counts of false swearing in connection with or arising out of voting or elections. A third-degree felony carries up to five years in prison and or up to $5,000 in fines.

Gunter said the city was notified around 2:15 p.m. of the charges and that he had not seen the State Attorney's full report on the council member.

According Lee County Jail records, Cummings posted bond of $7,500 and was released about 5 p.m. Tuesday. She's next due in court Dec. 18.

Why did this investigation happen?

Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter hosts a media conference in his office Tuesday evening, Nov. 14, 2023, to discuss the arrest of councilmember Patty Cummings. After an ongoing investigation by the State Attorney's Office, Cummings was charged with three felonies. She turned herself in to authorities earlier in the day.

The city voted in late June to forward an investigation to the state attorney into Cummings that found issues with her residential qualifications to run for District 4.

This investigation came after an anonymous letter was sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis claiming Cummings never legally resided in the home that she listed at the time of her qualification.

"We want to make sure that the investigation was thorough, and I think that's why we forwarded it to the State Attorney's Office because we felt it was incomplete for a variety of reasons," Gunter said.

Cummings remains on council; may face resignation request

Gunter confirms that Cummings is still a council member.

When asked if the city council will vote to remove Cummings from her seat at Wednesday's weekly meeting, Gunter said the task will be sent to the governor.

Councilmember Robert Welsh, who originally wanted to remove Cummings from her seat back in June, said he wants Cummings to resign.

"I hope that she resigns until she can get her situation figured out, so the city can move forward to handle that position," Welsh said.

He said her resignation would also give the city time to prepare an election for her seat in 2024 if she's found guilty of the charges.

Welsh is unaware if Cummings will appear at the next regular meeting but said he would put a motion forth to ask her to resign if she did.

Cape Coral City Council meets for its regular meetings at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in the council chambers.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral Mayor reacts to State Attorney charges against Councilwoman