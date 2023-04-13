Cape Coral middle school teacher faces child pornography charges in second arrest

A Cape Coral teacher accused of sending X-rated photos to a student is back in custody and faces more charges, Cape Coral Police said.

Joseph Michael Reynolds, 30, faces new charges including possession of child pornography and lewd and lascivious battery.

Joseph Michael Reynolds

After a forensic download of Reynold's cell phone, the Cape Coral Police Department released additional information Thursday morning.

He worked as a teacher at Diplomat Middle School.

If convicted, because he is a teacher, he could face additional penalties under F.S.S. 775.0862, Sexual Offenses Against Students by Authority Figures.

On Friday, April 7, Reynolds was arrested for transmission of material harmful to a minor after a Special Victim’s Unit investigation found that he sent a picture of his genitals to a student.

The school district notified the parents of the arrest, and Reynolds was suspended with pay pending an investigation.

Reynolds was released on bond at 3: 52 p.m. on Monday. He was again arrested Wednesday at his home.

He remains at Lee County Jail on a $95,000 bond.

The additional charges are:

Penalties relating to reporting of child abuse, abandonment, or neglect.

Lewd or lascivious battery (Victim 12-16 years old).

Obscene communication, use computer to seduce, solicit, lure child.

Obscenity, prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscene, lewd, etc.

Possess, control, view child pornography.

His arraignment in court for the initial charge of transmission of material harmful to a minor is scheduled for May 8.

The most recent charges have a hearing scheduled for May 15.

