Cape Coral middle school teacher arrested for allegedly sending explicit photo to a student

Cape Coral police arrested Joseph Michael Reynolds, 30, a middle school teacher at Diplomat Middle School, on April 7 for allegedly sending a picture of his genitals to a student.

The Cape Coral Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit investigated Reynolds after a school resource officer informed them of a possible inappropriate relationship between the teacher and one of his students.

This investigation revealed that Reynolds provided his number to the student to exchange texts, which eventually resulted in him sending the photo, a police department news release said.

After the police made contact with Reynolds, they transported him to the Lee County Jail.

He has been charged with the transmission of material harmful to a minor.

Lee County School District Spokesman Robert Spicker said that Reynolds had been suspended with pay.

Spicker said Reynolds is a union member entitled to due process while the district investigates.

"We do not tolerate this kind of alleged behavior, and the teacher involved is suspended with pay pending the outcome of our investigation," Spicker said.

The school district has notified parents of the teacher's arrest.

Reynolds remains in custody Monday afternoon on a $25,000 bond.

He is next due in court on May 8 for his arraignment.

