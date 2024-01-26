Cape Coral police announce live-in boyfriend of Barry Schmalbach charged with murder

As the two-week mark approaches in the search for a missing Cape Coral man approaches, authorities announced Tuesday the reward has more than doubled in as many days. Cape Coral Police Department is asking for help in locating resident Barry Schmalbach, 56, after a friend reported him missing when he tried to kick out a roommate.

Just more than seven months after the mysterious, sudden disappearance of a Cape Coral man, authorities have announced his boyfriend will face an array of charges, including second-degree murder.

Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore on Friday announced the arrest of Christopher Davis, 35, who is jailed in South Carolina on a separate charge.

Schmalbach's family and friends haven't heard from nor seen him since the evening of July 19. Sizemore said Friday he lived in the 1800 block of Beach Parkway.

Sizemore had said Davis, 35, called police July 22, to report the disappearance. He also said one call prompted police suspicion and launched an investigation that concluded Thursday.

Investigators collected a "massive" amount of physical evidence, obtained witness statements, and collected and examined digital forensic evidence.

Police have issued a warrant for Davis' arrest on one count of second-degree murder, one count of tampering with evidence and nine counts of fraudulent use of personal identification of a deceased individual.

Sizemore said technological advances in forensics were pivotal in charging Davis.

Miguel Blanco, a close friend of Barry Schmalbach, 56, holds up a missing person's sign on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. The search for Schmalbach, who went missing July 19, 2023, is nearing two weeks.

Sizemore previously said that, given the "deceptive nature" of the call in question, authorities suspected foul play.

He had previously said the search for Schmalbach has covered several counties. On Friday, he mentioned they collaborated with the Lee, Hendry and Pasco counties, as well as Fort Myers police.

While they investigated Schmalbach's disappearance, Sizemore said they discovered a warrant for Davis' arrest. Cape Coral Police arrested him in front of Esporta Gym, 2301 Del Prado Blvd. S., on the active warrant out of Columbia, South Carolina, for a probation violation dated July 11, 2018.

Barry Schmalbach has been missing since July 20.

The violation is related to a 2013 conviction on one count of grand larceny and two counts of credit card fraud, said Anita Dantzler, spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

He was taken into custody Aug. 1. Lee County Jail records indicate Davis was extradited Aug. 10.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers had announced a reward of $3,000 for any tips that could lead to Schmalbach or making an arrest in the case. They raised the reward amount to $16,000.

Schmalbach's sister, Emily Scaletta, who lives in Chicago, told The News-Press that Schmalbach had lived in Naples before he moved to Cape Coral.

Schmalbach has been described as a 6'3" white male who weighs 200 pounds and has balding blonde hair and blue eyes. His remains haven't been found.

