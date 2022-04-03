Cape Coral police conducting investigation in area under Del Prado North Boulevard bridge

Cape Coral police were conducting an investigation Sunday, April 3, 2022, off Del Prado Boulevard North between NE 12th Place and NE 12th Street.What appeared to be a body covered by a red tarp, was cordoned off by crime scene tape and located just off a sidewalk and under a bridge over a canal on Del Prado.

Police at the scene would not comment.

