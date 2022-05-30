Cape Coral police confirm officer-involved shooting unfolding
Officers were attending a Memorial Day ceremony when they received notification and immediately left to the scene.
On Memorial Day, we remember and honor those who have fallen for our freedoms.
Chris Simms ranks Jameis Winston outside of the top 25 quarterbacks for 2022, via @DillySanders:
Did you get a notification about Facebook doing away with its 'Trusted Contacts' feature? Here's what you need to know about the change.
Tom Hanks unvieled his latest film, "Elvis", at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. He was joined by co-stars Austin Butler and Olivia Dejonge.
The 5,000-year-old world heritage site had eight portraits from the Queen's lifetime projected onto it ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Update: 19 police officers were massed outside the Uvalde classroom but stopped from trying to break through the locked door.
Researchers still don’t know precisely how many get long Covid, what causes it or how best to treat it
‘Why did the police leadership make that call?’ asks Katherine Schweit, regarding the 78 minutes police waited to confront the shooter
In Toronto’s far-flung suburbs, just a few months ago a typical three-bedroom house would have fetched 40 offers on bidding night and sold well over the asking price. "You're not getting the bidding wars anymore," said Tim Keung, chief executive of TimSold Real Estate, a local agency. A decade-long boom in housing prices from the United States to Europe and Asia is facing its first real test as borrowing costs rise and high inflation eats into households' budgets.
"The holy grail of underwear."
The Gators will be playing under the bright lights of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the first three games this coming fall.
PG&E is restoring a power outage after a vehicle collision on Monday morning.
Scuffles ensued as nationalists celebrated an Israeli holiday.
“It’s difficult because it came from a good economy," Ashley Shultz said, describing herself as a working-middle-class family.
Thousands of Israeli nationalists, some of them chanting “Death to Arabs,” paraded through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday, in a show of force that risked setting off a new wave of violence in the tense city. The crowds, who were overwhelmingly young Orthodox Jewish men, were celebrating Jerusalem Day -- an Israeli holiday that marks the capture of the Old City in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians see the event, which passes through the heart of the Muslim Quarter, as a provocation.
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR officials ejected two crew members Saturday after pre-qualifying inspection for the Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Two teams failed inspection twice during Saturday’s scrutinizing — the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team for driver Justin Haley and the No. 50 The Money Team Racing Chevy for driver Kaz […]
The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival showcased some of the most remarkable flicks coming to theaters soon. The festival, which took place from May 17 to 28, featured the most glamorous red carpets and events where our favorite stars and celebs showed us that they still cannes take our breath away!
Stephen Sondheim is one of the theater’s most influential figures, which makes him ripe for the kind of pick-apart chronicling the documentary genre is known for. The latest iteration of the Broadway icon’s musical Company — a gender-swapped and LGBTQ-inclusive imagining directed by Marianne Elliott — is also seemingly perfect for a filmed version or […]
Several hundred people attended the annual ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
Police charged the hostess of graduation party Saturday after a noise complaint led them to find teenage drinking, guns, and drugs.