Cape Coral shooting: police confirm officer-involved in unfolding situation

Cape Coral police confirmed an officer-involved shooting that sent officers scrambling Monday morning.

Public information officer Brandon Sancho said more information wasn't immediately available about 11:45 a.m.

Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore and several officers were attending a Memorial Day ceremony at Coral Ridge Cemetery when they received notification and immediately left to the scene on Southwest Second Terrace between Southwest 19th and Southwest 20th avenues.

Cape Coral Police officials confirmed an officer-involved shooting Monday, May 30, 2022, along Southwest 2nd Terrace between Southwest 19th and Southwest 20th street.

Moments later, police SUVs, patrol cars and unmarked police cars lined the street.

A neighbor, Elizabeth Harasym said she hadn't heard nor seen anything before the late-morning shooting.

"This is terrible," she said.

Cape Coral Police officials confirmed an officer-involved shooting Monday, May 30, 2022, along Southwest 2nd Terrace between Southwest 19th and Southwest 20th street.

Woman shot: Woman stabs man, later shot by Cape Coral police after refusing to put gun down, officers say

Generous community: 'I was crying. It's overwhelming': A shooting survivor asked for help, and SWFL responded

After Texas shooting, Lee County sheriff pledges: Your children will be safe; SWFL schools ramp up protections

In late March, Cape Coral police shot a knife-wielding suspect.

On March 29, police shot a woman, 45, while responding to the stabbing of a man, 47, on SW 47th Terrace near Skyline Boulevard. Both people were taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, where they underwent surgery.

Cape Coral Police officials confirmed an officer-involved shooting Monday, May 30, 2022, along Southwest 2nd Terrace between Southwest 19th and Southwest 20th street.

Three officers were suspended with pay while the department completed an investigation.

This story will be updated as the department releases information.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral shooting: Police confirm officer involved in incident