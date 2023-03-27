Cape Coral Police confirms second murder-suicide in the city in less than a week

Cape Coral Police on Monday afternoon confirmed that what was an active crime scene Friday is another murder-suicide case in the city.

The March 24 incident, which happened in the 700 block of Southwest 12th Street, is at least the second instance of murder-suicide in the city in less than a week.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, Kimberley Burdick, 28, was killed by John Stern, 33, who then fatally shot himself.

The pair were significant others, according to the archive.

Second Cape Coral murder-suicide in a week

Two people died in Cape Coral following a murder-suicide at a home on the 300 block of Seventh Street on March 18, according to Cape Coral Police.

More than one week after that discovery, police have not released much information.

