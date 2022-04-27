Cape Coral police investigating shooting Tuesday morning on S.E. Van Loon Terrace

Cape Coral police were investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in the 1900 block of SE Van Loon Terrace.

Police urged residents and drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.

Further details were unavailable.

