Cape Coral police looking for identity of man allegedly passing counterfeit $100 bills

Cape Coral police are searching for a man accused of passing $1 bills doctored to look like C-notes.

Around 10 a.m. Dec. 26 the male entered the Walmart at 2020 N.E. Pine Island Road and purchased a pre-loaded money card with the use of two $100 bills that the store reported as counterfeit after workers checked them with a currency pen that showed they were genuine U.S. currency.

A further look at the bills discovered that the $100 bills were previously $1 bills bleached/altered to look like $100 bills. Both of the bills passed shared the same serial number, tipping the store's asset protection office to the fraud.

The suspect is a male likely between 25 and 35, about 5-feet 6'inches tall,150 to 160 pounds and with short brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right bicep/inner right forearm and left in a white Toyota sedan.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, black/white sneakers, and a gold 18”-20” necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223; send an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips or https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous; send us a message through our social media platforms; or call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Please use case report #21-028491.

