Cape Coral police: Mom, 27-year-old son reported missing on Mother's Day; son found

Cape Coral police are continuing to search for a woman reported missing on Mother's Day with her 27-year-old special needs son after he was found safe late on Sunday.

Cape Coral police issued a missing persons alert Sunday afternoon for Tara Lee and Patrick Thomas Kurkimilis saying both were considered endangered.

The mother and son were last seen Sunday near Miramar Street and Coronado Parkway driving in a white Kia sedan.

Tara Lee Kurkimilis

"Patrick has been located, we are still actively looking for Tara," Cape Coral police said Sunday shortly before midnight .

His mother's whereabouts were not known and police described her as 52-years-old, 130-pounds, 5-foot-9-inches with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and teal shorts.

Information on Kurkimilis' whereabouts can be reported to Cape Coral police at (239) 574-3223.

