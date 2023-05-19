Cape Coral police pledge commitment to cold cases after conviction success

A day after a jury convicted a North Fort Myers man of two first-degree murders, Cape Coral Police said they're committed to solving old cases and bringing killers to justice.

Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore, who sat in the courtroom as the jury announced its verdict convicting Joseph Zieler, 60, said he sat alongside the victims' family and friends as the trial concluded.

Zieler was found guilty around 8:45 p.m. Thursday of first-degree murder in the May 9, 1990, Cape Coral slayings of Lisa Story, 32, and Robin Cornell, 11, after nearly three hours of deliberations.

"We will never quit seeking justice for our victims, and this case proves that fact," Sizemore's statement reads in part.

More than six years after DNA matched him to the decades-old double homicide, Zieler now advances to the death penalty phase of the trial. It will resume Tuesday.

Relatives of the victims sobbed and hugged each other as the court announced the verdict, while Zieler, 60, appeared stoic and looked toward Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning.

In 2016, authorities announced a match in the DNA after they collected Zieler's data following an unrelated charge earlier that year.

Witnesses included Robin's mother, Jan Cornell, who found the bodies when she arrived at the home during the early morning hours of May 10, 1990, and Zieler's former longtime girlfriend, Bonnie Kniceley.

