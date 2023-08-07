Cape Coral priest's assistant charged after engaging sexually with minor, CCPD says

A Cape Coral priest's assistant faces several charges after authorities say he engaged sexually with a child years ago.

Brian Patsy Rogolino, 53, remained at the Lee County Jail on Monday afternoon, charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child younger than 12.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, Cape Coral Police's Special Victim’s Unit detectives and officers responded to the 3700 block of Northeast 23rd Place, in Cape Coral, on an active warrant out of Lee County for Rogolino for two counts of sexual battery on a child younger than 12.

Police said that on Feb. 10, an out of state police agency contacted detectives to report a victim came forward, alleging sex act from several years ago that happened in Cape Coral.

On Jan. 18, the victim disclosed to school staff that several years ago, they were touched inappropriately by Deacon Brian Rogolino of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A deacon is a priest's assistant.

The investigation revealed that Rogolino allegedly performed sex acts on the victim without her consent. The victim was a child at the time.

Rogolino is next due in court Sept. 5 for his arraignment. No bond information was available Monday afternoon.

