Cape Coral ranks in top 10 cities in US where Baby Boomers are moving

A visitor to the Cape Coral Yacht Club enjoys a serene sunset there in October 2018.

OK Baby Boomer, we get that you moved to Cape Coral.

Cape Coral is in the top 10 cities where Boomers are moving.

Boomers are people born between 1946 and 1964, and the generation makes up a substantial portion of the world's population.

SmartAsset examined Census Bureau data for 268 of the largest U.S. Cities and ranked them by the rate at which baby boomers moved in in 2022.

Here's what they found:

Where does Cape Coral place on the Baby Boomers list?

According to the study, Cape Coral ranks 4th in cities where Baby Boomers are moving with a 2.90% move rate.

What percentage of the population in Cape Coral are Baby Boomers?

Baby Boomers comprise almost three out of every 10 people in Cape Coral, or 29.9%.

Local Cape Coral news Cape Coral working to solve congestion and safety issues with five new traffic signals

More Cape Coral rankings Cape Coral's cost of living: City ranks in top 6 in U.S. for most-burdened renters

How many Baby Boomers moved to Cape Coral in 2022?

According to the study, approximately 6,233 Baby Boomers moved to the city in 2022.

The top 10 cities where Baby Boomers are moving

City Boomers moved in as a percentage of pop. Number of Boomers moved in Total Boomers as a percentage of pop. Clearwater, Florida 3.79% 4,401 27.00% Reno, Nevada 3.07% 8,329 23.10% Orlando 3.02% 9,458 16.56% Cape Coral 2.90% 6,233 29.85% Billings, Montana 2.87% 3,401 22.48% Surprise, Arizona 2.86% 4,372 23.82% Henderson, Nevada 2.80% 9,219 25.61% Mesa, Arizona 2.69% 13,623 21.52% High Point, North Carolina 2.69% 3,051 22.90% St. Petersburg, Florida 2.67% 6,903 25.75%

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral is a Popular Relocation Destination for Baby Boomers