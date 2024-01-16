Cape Coral slammed with deep street flooding after 3-6 inches of rain Monday; advisory issued

Floodwaters inundated Cape Coral streets, especially in the the Southwest part of the city, and authorities cautioned motorists to stay off the roadways Monday evening.

How much rainfall blasted Cape Coral Monday afternoon?

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Monday afternoon effective until 7:45 p.m. and reported that as of 4:37 p.m. 3-6 inches of rain had fallen in the area that was slammed by a line of heavy thunderstorms.

The Cape Coral Fire Department issued its own warning, saying it was best to avoid the flooded streets.

"When we receive a lot of rain in a short amount of time, water pools before it has time to drain. Because of this, flooding is being seen throughout Cape Coral, particularly in the southwest," the department said on its Facebook page.

Will a little street flooding hurt you or your car?

Don't risk it, the fire department alerted drivers. Best to wait until the water drains, it said. A little flood water can ruin your car; a lot can be dangerous.

They said:

"Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.

"A foot of water will float many vehicles.

"Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles (SUV’s) and pick-ups."

The weather service said that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Where in Lee County was the flooding?

Social media flowed with pictures of deep street flooding in Southwest Cape Coral. Flooding was also expected in Fort Myers, St. James City, Matlacha, Pine Island and North Fort Myers and other flood-prone areas of the county.

What's next for Southwest Florida weather?

Expect to wake up to a foggy Tuesday morning. The weather service issued a dense fog advisory beginning at 10 p.m. Monday and ending at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Cape Coral, Captiva, Sanibel, Babcock Ranch, Fort Myers, and Lehigh Acres are included in the warning. Visibility could be less than 1 mile, creating hazardous driving conditions.

To be safe, go slow, use your headlights and leave plenty of space ahead of your car.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral flooding: 3-6 inches of heavy rain leads to flood advisory