Cape Coral teen driver accused in 106 mph crash killing motorist enters open plea

A Cape Coral teen driving nearly three time the speed limit entered an open plea in a fatal crash that occurred two days before Thanksgiving 2022.

Thomas W. Wilson, now 18, went in front of Judge Bruce E. Kyle on Tuesday. Sentencing in the case is set for Jan. 25.

"Every defendant can choose to do an open plea to the court, giving up their right to a jury trial, for direct sentencing by the judge," said the State Attorney's Office, 20th Judicial District said through a spokeswoman.

Court records indicate Wilson was driving a Chevy Camaro up to 106 mph on Skyline Boulevard, approaching Southwest 51st Terrace about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022, about 3 miles and four turns from his home.

A motorist heading west on 51st Terrace entered the intersection, where the Camaro slammed into the Toyota Rav4, spinning it.

The Camaro continued, hitting a concrete electric pole, splintering it. It toppled over. Police indicated that the Camaro driver did not have appeared to have used his brakes.

Witnesses told police that they found Wilson lying on the ground near the Camaro seconds after the crash. He told police he was driving and going about 70 mph in the 35 mph zone; investigators determined he was driving 106 within 5 seconds of the crash, the report indicates.

The Toyota's driver died at the scene. A doctor completing the person's autopsy said the injuries causing the death would not have happened with a "low-speed impact."

Police arrested Wilson on July 14, and he left Lee County Jail the same day on $105,000 bond.

