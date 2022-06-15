Cape Coral traffic stop finds driver with fentanyl packs, substance used as mix-in

A traffic stop along Del Prado Boulevard South led Cape Coral police to a number of packs of fentanyl and drug-related charges against the driver.

Police stopped Vanessa Rovira, 36, Saturday for several traffic infractions in the 2200 block of Del Prado Florida.

While Rovira retrieved her license, registration, and proof of insurance an officer saw a smoked-glass cylindrical pipe with a white powdery substance in the center console. Next to the glass pipe was a white powdery substance in a small plastic baggie.

Rovira claimed ownership of the baggie and it that tested positive for suspected cocaine. Police said the glass pipe is commonly used as drug paraphernalia.

Further search found several more plastic baggies on Rovira. The contents were identified as possibly fentanyl and mannitol, which is used as a cutting agent for fentanyl.

Officers also found numerous other drug paraphernalia, scales, plastic baggies, and other items in Rovira’s purse and vehicle, the arrest report indicated.

She faces five felony charges including possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) , possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone hydrochloride) , and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was also wanted on a failure to appear warrant for a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia from February.

She was released Saturday on $28,500 bond and is scheduled for arraignment July 11.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Drugs found during traffic stop nets charges for Cape Coral woman