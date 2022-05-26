Cape Coral woman arrested after threatening to attend high school graduation with fake bomb

Cape Coral Police arrested a woman Wednesday that they say threatened to attend a high school graduation with a fake bomb strapped to her because her child wouldn't graduate.

According to a Cape Coral Police Department press release, on May 20, officers from the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a suspicious person incident at the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce.

Officials said the reporting party called 911 and said a woman, later identified as Tracy Marie Adeline Carter, 39, was at the Chamber of Commerce for more than an hour.

She spoke with staff members without making sense, according to the release.

Officials also said Carter appeared to be under the influence and told the caller that she was upset her child was unable to graduate due to disciplinary issues at school, according to the release.

She left the Chamber of Commerce in a car prior to officers arriving.

Carter later said she was going to attend the graduation with a fake bomb strapped to her to show the faculty how upset she really was, officials said. Carter also said she would feel bad for the children she would scare, but she clarified she didn't plan to hurt anyone.

When officials arrived at her residence, she told them she wanted to mimic the movie “John Q” to make a statement.

When officials contacted Carter over the phone, she confirmed her plans, but said it would only be a "cardboard" bomb, according to the release.

Carter said she would have drawn the bomb because she doesn’t have the materials to make one.

Officials searched her home and didn't find bomb-making materials.

She was taken to Lee County Jail where she was charged with planting a hoax bomb, according to jail records. She was released Thursday on $10,000 bond.

She's next due in court June 27.

The News-Press reached out to the Lee County School District, but didn't receive an immediate response Thursday afternoon.

