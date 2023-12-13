Cape Coral woman charged in crash with injury while driving minor, CCPD says

A Cape Coral woman faces several charges after authorities say she subjected a minor to a crash with injuries while she was nearly four times over the threshold for impaired driving.

Kylie Nicole Hughes, 44, is charged with one count of impaired driving; two counts of impaired driving resulting in property damage; one count of impaired driving with a person younger than 18 in the vehicle; and one count of impaired injury to another person.

Around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Cape Coral Police said, officers responded to the 4300 block of Chiquita Boulevard South for reports of a crash.

Police said the crash investigation revealed that the at-fault driver, identified as Hughes, was crossing traffic headed north on Chiquita Boulevard from Southwest 43rd Street.

Police said Hughes pulled in front of another vehicle, causing that vehicle to swerve, hitting a mailbox and a tree. The passenger of that vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries, authorities said.

Officers said they determined Hughes was showing "major" signs of impairment and conducted field sobriety evaluations. A sample of her breath revealed that Hughes was four times over the legal limit, police said.

Police noted Hughes had a child in the car.

Hughes remained in custody Wednesday afternoon on a $6,000 bond. She's next due in court Jan. 3 for her arraignment.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Cape Corral woman driving minor charged in DUI crash with injury