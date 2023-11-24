Cape Coral's Holiday Boat-A-Long returns after one-year absence. 6 things to know

Time to celebrate!

Cape Coral's popular Holiday Boat-A-Long, an annual boat parade that the city hosts, returns after being canceled in 2022 because of Hurricane Ian.

"Our city is known for its canals, and we are thrilled to bring the community together again to celebrate the season with the Holiday Boat-a-Long," said Cape Coral Spokeswoman Lauren Kurkimilis.

Here's what to know:

Pictures from Cape Coral' previous Holiday Boat-a-Long events.

Where is the Cape Coral Holiday Boat-a-Long event?

The event will be held at Four Freedoms Park, 4818 Tarpon Court. Starting at the surrounding water in Bimini Basin, the parade will make its way down to Redfish Cove and back.

When is the Cape Coral Holiday Boat-a-Long event?

The event will be held on Dec. 16 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Land activities will begin at 4 p.m. Boats will start positioning at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at 7 p.m.

Map of the Holiday Boat-a-Long parade's path.

Where can you park for Cape Coral's Holiday Boat-a-Long event?

The city is advertising a free shuttle that will provide transportation from various downtown parking lots to the event.

Christmas guest?

Santa Claus and his elves will be there to spread holiday cheer along Cape Coral’s Bimini Basin.

What about food and shopping?

This year's event will bring a vendor village where people can enjoy some food trucks while shopping for holiday gifts from local vendors.

Is there still time to participate?

Yes.

Participants can register with Sea Tow by calling 239-945-4820 up until the day of the event.

