Cape DA calls for federal investigation into FL Governor’s migrant relocation ‘scheme’

In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s office Monday morning, a local district attorney is requesting a federal investigation into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s migrant relocation program that saw dozens of migrants dropped off at Martha’s Vineyard airport last year.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois said in the letter the 49 immigrants who were transported to the Vineyard from Texas were “inveigled into making the journey” by the DeSantis administration. Similarly, DA Galibois claims the Florida governor “planned, initiated, funded with taxpayer dollars, and executed this scheme” by means of fraud.

“My office posits that, due to the interstate transportation of these migrants, this alleged scheme remains available for federal prosecution,” DA Galibois wrote.

Earlier this month, California Governor Gavin Newsome, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and the Sheriff from Bexar County Texas called for a federal criminal and civil investigation into incidents of migrant relocation by the DeSantis administration.

In regard to Martha’s Vineyard, DA Galibois says he’s requesting the DOJ assist him in providing certified translators and transcriptions of the interviews conducted with the migrants soon after they deplaned on the island.

“These interviews...would provide crucial support for my initial assessment as to whether further investigation is warranted,” he said.

Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard file lawsuit against Florida Gov. DeSantis

In the closing of the letter, DA Galibois echoed the sentiments shared by public officials from California and Texas, noting “it is unconscionable to use people as political props” and maintains his office stands ready to cooperate with federal authorities.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Governor DeSantis’s office for comment.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Story continues











