Cape Elizabeth Republican announces 1st District campaign for Congress

Dec. 1—A Republican from Cape Elizabeth has announced he is running for the 1st District congressional seat that has long been held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree.

Andrew Piantidosi asked for the support of voters in an email that was sent out by the Maine Republican Party Thursday.

Piantidosi, 37, lives in Cape Elizabeth with his wife and two daughters. A political newcomer, he has a background in business development and cyber security sales and works as a substitute teacher in South Portland.

"There are a number of areas where I believe I can help the constituents of the 1st District," Piantidosi said in an interview Friday, citing his experience working in business and his family, including his youngest daughter who is autistic.

"My family has really vaulted me into the community and wanting to provide solutions for Mainers... Having to deal with some of the unique challenges of a full-time dad that her special needs have provided has also made me want to get more involved on many levels," he said. "The bottom line is I care about my family and my community."

Piantidosi said he is interested in issues that are important to families such as inflation and education, as well as broader issues including homelessness, housing and government transparency.

Pingree was easily re-elected to an eighth term representing Maine's 1st District in November 2022, defeating Republican challenger Ed Thelander of Bristol with more than 60% of the vote.

A spokesperson for Pingree said she is "absolutely running for re-election," but her campaign did not offer further comment when asked about Piantidosi's announcement.