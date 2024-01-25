As Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lanes set to close, traffic pattern changes near Isabel Holmes

From changing traffic patterns at a nearby bridge to a collaboration with Wave Transit, N.C. Department of Transportation officials mapped out ways Thursday to help drivers in advance of eastbound lane closures on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

During a news conference Thursday, the NCDOT provided another update on the timeline of the bridge's rehabilitation project.

Residents can still expect eastbound lanes of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to close beginning Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.

That's assuming weather permits said Chad Kimes, NCDOT division engineer.

"We will not do these lane closures during a rain event," Kimes said, adding that to do so would present safety concerns. "If our weather is dry, this is our schedule."

Nightly lane closures began on the bridge Jan. 11, allowing for construction of a work platform -- a project that is now successfully completed, Kimes said.

NCDOT has also recently completed improvements at major intersections on detoured routes.

"If you are coming from the Battleship (North Carolina) and you want to take a right on Isabel Holmes (Bridge), we just put in dual rights at that location," Kimes said. When outbound lanes close in April, the single lane exit off of U.S. 421 will convert to a dual lane exit.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen to inbound traffic on Mar. 31. Lanes carrying westbound traffic are expected to close for repairs following the Azalea Festival on Apr. 9. The entirety of the restoration project is expected to complete on May 23, prior to Memorial Day.

Southern Road & Bridge LLC, the company awarded the contract to complete the bridge repairs, has been offered a $500,000 incentive to finalize the rehabilitation project by May 23. If this deadline is not met, the incentive decreases to $200,000 for a secondary deadline of June 28, Kimes said.

One of the largest risks that could impact the timeline of the rehabilitation project is the date of arrival for necessary materials.

Currently, W&W AFCO Steel is expected to deliver materials for the bridge stringers by Feb. 12 and Frontier Gratings LLC is expected to deliver materials for the grid deck on Feb. 20. Similarly, these material suppliers have been offered financial incentive to meet these deadlines, Kimes said.

Throughout the duration of the project, NCDOT will implement enhanced public safety measures. The number of IMAP drivers, or drivers who provide free roadway assistance to motorists, will increase on detoured routes, Kimes said. While approximately three IMAP drivers work in the relative area, this number will increase to five.

Immediate tow will also be implemented, decreasing tow times to 30-45 minutes for motorists within the work zone or on detoured routes.

Additionally, the HAWKS program will allow NCDOT to utilize off duty N.C. State Highway Patrol officers in the work zone. Increased usage of message boards in the tri-county region will inform drivers of travel times, detours, and other important directives.

NCDOT is currently collaborating with Wave Transit to enhance micro-transit alternatives for drivers.

Updated camera feeds of major intersections, detour maps, and other information related to the rehabilitation project can be found on the NCDOT webpage.

"You've got one of the best teams that I know of in this state to handle this project," Kimes said. "If we see an opportunity to speed this up, we're going to speed this up, (but) one thing I will not sacrifice is safety."

With restoration underway, the complete replacement of the Memorial Bridge is still under discussion. The Wilmington City Council recently rejected a resolution proposing toll implementation to finance the project on Jan. 17.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures: NCDOT gives updated report