With the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge project underway, work on a nearby Brunswick bridge to start

A Brunswick County highway will see a nighttime, one-lane closure for about a month beginning next week, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

In a Thursday news release, the department said the left, eastbound lane of U.S. 74 near Leland and the Battleship North Carolina will close nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Feb. 25. The right lane of the highway will remain open at all times, the department said, and the closure will be from Sunday nights to Friday mornings. The project is expected to last a month, wrapping up around March 29.

The closure will allow crews to replace an outdated guardrail system with a concrete wall on the bridge that carries U.S. 74 over U.S. 17.

NCDOT said the closure is expected to have a low impact on traffic but is imperative while the eastbound lanes of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge are closed for preservation work.

