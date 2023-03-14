Cape and Islands DA cited for not reporting crash

Newly elected Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois (D) has been cited for improper turn, marked lanes violation, and failure to report a car crash according to a police report Barnstable Police provided Hyannis News.

The alleged crash occurred on February 23 on Barnstable Road in Hyannis. A man driving a 2014 Audi told investigators he watched DA Galibois “speed away” towards the airport rotary after he felt a “noticeable bump” from his vehicle. Rahim Edwards said his car ended up striking a curb because of the collision.

Edwards said he pursued DA Galibois to a parking lot where the two exchanged information. A police report wasn’t filed until days later when Edward’s mother, the owner of the Audi, said she learned that Galibois had denied being involved in the crash to his insurance company, according to the report. She also told police she was unable to reach Galibois at his office by phone and email.

Barnstable Police investigators reviewed surveillance video that “strongly suggests” DA Galibois was involved in a collision with Rahim, the report states. The conclusion was reached nearly 3 weeks after the crash occurred with the assistance of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office.

25 Investigates initially requested a copy of the police report from Barnstable Police Lt. Mark Mellyn on March 6. Lt. Mellyn indicated it would be handled as a public records request. Additional requests for the report were made with Lt. Mellyn and Chief Matthew K. Sonnabend by email Tuesday afternoon. Those emails were not immediately answered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

