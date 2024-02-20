Cape May 'ghost tracks' to be removed and included in wildlife restoration project

A section of the century-old rail tracks on a Cape May beach that once were used to support sand mining and munition testing during World War I will be removed and put on display.

Unseen, beneath the sand until a 2014 storm unearthed them, the so called ghost tracks are set to be sliced off to include in a $37.5 million wildlife renovation project at Higbee Beach in Cape May, the Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement.

The nearly 400-acre wildlife project around Pond Creek will restore and enhance the area with trails and boardwalks for visitors while the marshlands and other green areas will be revitalized to attract migratory birds and other wildlife.

The Higbee Beach wildlife restoration project is set to finalize by the end of 2026.

The new project is expected to boost ecotourism once it is finalized by the end of 2026, the department said in a briefing.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Cape May, NJ, 'ghost tracks' to be removed for a wildlife project