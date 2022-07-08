Cape May man charged in fatal Route 55 crash in Gloucester County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP – A person trying to repair a disabled vehicle was struck and killed along Route 55 on Thursday, according to New Jersey State Police.

Just after 12:30 a.m., a driver stopped at mile marker 43.6 and got out of the car to try to fix the Infinity’s tire.

The person was reportedly hit by a northbound Ford F150 truck, driven by Brian Caldwell, 48, of Cape May, according to Sgt. Philip Curry.

Nearby:Fire officials: Welding work sparked three-alarm blaze at Wildwood motel

Caldwell failed to maintain his lane, police said.

According to police reports, the truck struck the back of the Infinity and the person working on the repair.

Caldwell was arrested for driving under the influence and charged with death by auto, police said.

The charge is an allegation, Caldwell has not been convicted in this case.

He was held in Salem County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Troopers did not release the name of the person killed, pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Cape May NJ man charged in fatal Route 55 crash in Gloucester