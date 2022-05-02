Cape, MV organizations awarded $271,000 to assist victims of domestic and sexual violence

BOSTON — Four organizations on the Cape and Islands received money from the state last month to strengthen assistance to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Of the nearly $3 million given to 37 organizations throughout the state through the Violence Against Women Act, Services Training Officers Prosecutors (VAWA STOP) grant program, a total of $271,400 went to the Yarmouth and Mashpee police departments, Martha's Vineyard Community Services, and Independence House, a Cape Cod shelter for abused women and children.

Long-time Independence House executive director Lysetta Hurge-Putnam said the recently awarded $125,000 in state grant money will continue to allow her agency to offer free services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Independence House helps victims of domestic violence across Cape Cod

Lysetta Hurge-Putman, executive director of Independence House, said her organization has been working with survivors of domestic violence for over 40 years, and the funding is critical to keep its services free of charge.

“We would never want anyone to not be able to access services because they can’t pay,” Hurge-Putman said. “Our organization serves the entire Cape, so our VAWA funds allow us to be able to provide services across the Cape that other funding sources are not able to cover.”

Independence House, which received a $125,000 grant, helps victims of domestic violence find safety by giving guidance on shelters and earning independent incomes, and helps them find justice through legal guidance. Hurge-Putman said the level of need for those services has not changed, but the pandemic has shifted the kinds of help people need.

Opinion: Cape Cod can become a community free of child abuse

“We have noticed that people that we serve that are survivors of domestic violence have specific needs around safety, around virtual services,” Hurge-Putman said. “We continued to provide services with different types of safety planning, for example with folks who normally would come into our office that now we have to find other ways of working with them while they’re maybe in a situation that’s not safe for them.”

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services helps people 'get un-stuck'

Story continues

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, which received $30,400 from the grant, helps people “get un-stuck” during difficult periods of their lives, said a Martha’s Vineyard resident who has been receiving help from the organization for about a year.

Honoring service: Nero's Law ceremonially signed in Yarmouth, on anniversary of Sgt. Sean Gannon's death

“The follow-up has been awesome,” said the woman who asked that her name not be used to protect her safety. The counselor she was paired with “does not get off the phone without saying, ‘When do you want to talk again?’ So you never really feel like you’re left dangling, it’s huge.”

MVCS deserves this grant, she said, and should get more money so it can hire more staff and pay them more.

“The only problem that I’ve heard would be getting an appointment, but that’s the same as the vet, the dentist, anything here,” she said. “If they could pay them better to get more staff … I wish they could because it’s always the people doing this type of work that don’t get paid very well.”

A bridge to far: Elderly Cape Cod veterans forced to travel long distances for qualifying exams for benefits

The organizations were approved for funding through a competitive process in 2017 and were required to apply for yearly renewals. No new organizations have been able to receive funds since 2017, but the next grant application process is expected to be competitive, said Elaine Driscoll, director of communications and policy for the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

Yarmouth Police uses its VAWA grant to fund a victims advocate

The Yarmouth Police Department, which received $62,000 and was one of 10 police departments in the state to receive money, uses its VAWA grant to fund a victims services specialist advocate, currently Annie Catalano.

Catalano said the position allows law enforcement to forge ties with the public and help victims who may not be comfortable with their first point of contact being a uniformed officer.

Building housing: Considering an accessory dwelling unit for your property? Here's a guide

“I’ve done trainings with the entire department in more effective ways to respond to these special types of crimes,” Catalano said. “To strengthen the relationship between the YPD and the community as a whole, I’ve done that by attending community meetings, creating partnerships with other agencies in the area, and just being able to expand my knowledge of resources that are available to victims and their families so I can get them the most appropriate resources.”

In 2021, Yarmouth police responded to about 400 calls for service that related to domestic or sexual violence, Catalano said.

“We’re lucky to have someone like Annie, because in her position she’s able to bridge a gap that a police officer in uniform sometimes can’t do,” said Yarmouth Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon. “We’re very happy that the state continues to fund this position because it’s extremely important for our police department and the community at large.”

'Significant' roles: Hyannis Film Festival focuses on 'courageous' women for monthlong series

Mashpee Police receive funding for a civilian police advocate

Mashpee Police Department, the only other police department on the Cape to receive funding through the grant, got $54,000 for its civilian police advocate position.

The organization is grateful for the money, but conceded that more could be done with more money.

The issue of interpersonal violence is unfortunately not going anywhere, said Jennifer Neary, program director at Martha's Vineyard Community Services.

Neary spoke of the disconnect between her agency's mission and the image of Martha's Vineyard.

Running low: Falmouth Road Race 50th Anniversary: Fewest runners in over a decade?

“I think there are people that have the misperception that we’re this tourist destination and bad things don’t happen here as much, but domestic violence is a significant issue here and every day either new or returning survivors might reach out for services,” Neary said. “So having these VAWA funds and being able to strengthen our collaborative relationships which enhance the overall response for survivors we’re just really grateful for.”

If you need help

Independence House’s services can be accessed through its website or by its 24-hour hotline at 800-439-6507. Martha's Vineyard Community Services can be accessed through its website or by phone at 508-693-7900. Yarmouth Police Department can be reached at 508-775-0445.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod agencies receive $271K to help victims of domestic violence