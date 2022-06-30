Cape police find signs of crime; Two Ohioans charged in removal of stop signs, false ID

Numerous false ID didn't stop Cape Coral police from getting to the bottom of who removed stop signs along a city street Wednesday.

Cape Coral police officers responded to a call on criminal mischief in progress in the 2700 block of Southwest 15th Avenue.

Witnesses claimed two people had pulled a stop sign from the ground and tossed it into a nearby yard before running away.

Diesel theft: Lehigh Acres, Bradenton men charged in alleged diesel fuel theft, credit card scam

Dating app crime: Fort Myers man who used dating app for robbery crime spree gets 25 years in prison

Charged as adult: Teen, 14, who allegedly tried robbing gun shop with brother, 11, charged as an adult

Officers located Logan Thomas Robert Hunn, 18, and Meghan Starr McConnell, 17, both of Westerville, Ohio. A police report said the pair appeared extremely nervous and had admitted drinking earlier in the night.

A stop sign was found on the ground just west of the intersection of Southwest 26th Terrace and Southwest 15th and later another stop sign was on the ground at Southwest 27th Terrace and Southwest 15th.

Hunn and McConnell were detained, and provided false identifying information numerous times to officers.

Investigators said Hunn admitted removing both stop signs and giving false information to officers. McConnell admitted to giving false information to officers, but denied removing the signs.

Cape Coral Public Works Department installed temporary stop signs.

Hunn was charged with Interference with an official traffic control device and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer. He was released Thursday on $4,500 bond and has a July 19 arraignment.

McConnell was charged with giving a false name to a law enforcement officer. She was released Thursday on $1,500 bond and has a July 19 arraignment.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: STOP! Cape Coral police find pair connected to removal of two signs