Cape Romano dome homes sunk by Hurricane Ian

The remaining four Cape Romano dome homes have indeed collapsed into the Gulf of Mexico following a final lashing by Hurricane Ian, photos and videos from a local sheller confirm.

Alex Demooy of Breakwater Adventures and Athena Custodio, both of Naples, were out shelling on Friday morning when they came across what remained of the iconic and popular structures. At one point in time they were fully on land, built in 1982, but erosion had in a sense pushed the homes into the water. After Hurricane Irma in 2017, two of the homes sunk.

Now, just the concrete top of one of the dome homes could be seen at low tide, appearing almost like the back of a small white whale as it comes up for air. The pilings and rods jutted out of the water as well.

The storm was good for business, Demooy said after returning to the Goodland Boating Park on Saturday afternoon, having come across several rare Junonia among other finds. As for the dome homes, he kept it all in perspective.

“The abandoned house that got blown away is a lot less of a let down than the people who actually have their houses that blew away,” he said.

The iconic Cape Romano dome home near Marco Island has long been a gem for Southwest Florida tourists. The now submerged home once sat on the shore and consists of six domes, two of which have sunk into the ocean due to erosion. The mysterious dome homes near Marco Island have long enticed tourists in the area. Last time we reported on the domes, the state had taken over jurisdiction of the land the domes are on, but their plans for the property were not yet known. The photo was taken Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Desperate Captiva residents have asked him for a ride to their homes, Demooy said. But his small boat and the 60-mile distance would make that trek difficult.

“We don’t know what the heck’s going on right now, so it’s hard to do any of that kind of stuff,” he said.

