Cape schools step up police presence in response to TikTok threats

Cape law enforcement officials responded to a social media challenge calling for people to call in threats of violence against schools on Friday by stepping up the presence of police officers at schools — and asking parents to educate their children about the dark side of social media.

Kevin Lennon, deputy chief of the Yarmouth Police Department, said the TikTok challenge is a nationwide phenomenon, but it has provoked alarm on a local level.

While Yarmouth police “did not receive any credible threats” in the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District, officers raised their profile at Yarmouth schools to help parents and students feel safe, he said.

A pair of Dennis Police Department cruisers sits in front of Ezra H. Baker Innovation School in West Dennis on Friday. Police stepped up their presence across the Cape in response to a national social media challenge calling for people to call in threats of violence against schools.

“Today we just stepped it up a bit because of what’s out there,” Lennon said.

In Bourne, some parents kept their children home from school Friday after Bourne School Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou issued a statement Thursday saying a Bourne Middle School student had been investigated for allegedly making threats.

"At approximately 4 a.m. this morning, the school was notified by Bourne Police that a Bourne Middle School student was allegedly recorded making a statement regarding potentially harming others at school," the statement said.

Quinlan-Zhou said the school district and Bourne police conducted an investigation and "there is no active threat or danger to our school community. We have seen similar incidents throughout the region in recent weeks, and we will continue to take these incidents seriously."

That wasn't enough information for some parents, who said on their own social media posts that they want to know exactly what happened and if a student was disciplined for making allegedly threatening videos.

Bourne schools and the police released a joint statement Friday in response to questions about the investigation and what information was going to be released.

"If there is no actual danger, general information is released; however, not all information can be legally released to the public, such as disciplinary actions, criminal charges, or mental health information," the statement said.

"The priority of the Bourne Police Department and Bourne Public Schools is to ensure the safety of all students and we will always take all steps necessary for this purpose. To help accomplish this goal, we must work together."

Officials asked people with concerns about suspicious activity to call the police at 508-759-4451 or notify school administration if students have concerns during the school day.

“We feel school will be safe today”

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School Superintendent Carol Woodbury said she notified parents Thursday after school officials consulted with police in Dennis and Yarmouth about the messages being posted on social media.

The schools also have their own internal procedure plan to deal with situations like this, Woodbury said.

No specific threats to Dennis-Yarmouth schools have come out of the viral phenomenon, she said.

"It's a national thing that's gone all over the country," Woodbury said.

“We feel school will be safe today,” she said.

Investigation into Cape Cod Tech student post

Harwich police say they identified a Cape Cod Regional Technical High School student who allegedly made a social media post warning students not to attend class Friday.

The student posted that she had heard a Cape Cod Tech student was threatening a school shooting, Harwich police Sgt. Aram Goshgarian said.

The student’s initial write-up admitted she had not herself seen a screenshot image of a gun, but that did not make it into her social media post, Goshgarian said.

Harwich police tracked down an image showing guns and a knife and the words “New Bedford High School, you’re next," he said.

New Bedford police were already aware of the photo, Goshgarian said.

“This particular picture is the one kids are passing around everywhere.”

“We’ve had no specific threats at any of our schools” in Harwich, Goshgarian said.

“There’s no credibility to an actual threat,” said Robert P. Sanborn, Cape Tech superintendent.

Asked whether the student who posted warnings would face disciplinary action, Sanborn said, “It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Goshgarian said the Harwich police posted extra officers at Harwich schools Friday.

“We’re a little more vigilant,” he said. But he added the additional presence is low key. “We’re trying to keep it business as usual for the kids.”

What is the TikTok 12/17 challenge?

The vague, anonymous posts circulating online warned that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.

The social media threats had many educators on edge as they circulated in the aftermath of a Nov. 30shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that left four students dead, which has been followed by numerous copycat threats to schools elsewhere.

In a statement on Twitter, TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.

“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness,” the statement said, “which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

At least a few U.S. school districts announced plans to close school buildings Friday, including Gilroy High School in northern California. Gilroy police said they had found threats on social media not to be credible, but school officials said final exams scheduled for Friday, the last day before winter break, would be postponed to January out of an abundance of caution.

“Making the decision to cancel classes tomorrow has not been an easy one,” Principal Greg Kapaku said in a message to parents.

The posts follow a disturbing trend that has had students acting out in response to social media challenges. In September, students across the U.S. posted videos of themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing soap dispensers as part of the “devious licks” challenge.

In October, students were challenged to slap a teacher, prompting the National Education Association to call on the leaders of Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to intervene.

A Thursday post on the Mashpee Police Department Facebook page asks parents and guardians “to talk to your children about the influence of social media and the potential consequences of engaging in this type of behavior.”

“Social media is a powerful tool often used to influence others, and not always for the good.”

The Mashpee police post said people should report threats to the police instead of posting them on social media and warned there can “be serious legal consequences for making threats.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story. Cynthia McCormick can be reached at cmccormick@capecodonline.com and at @Cmccormickcct

