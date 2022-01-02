Cape Town in shock over devastating parliament fire
A massive fire in South Africa's houses of parliament in Cape Town has completely destroyed the National Assembly where parliamentarians sit, as the blaze continued to rage.
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -A fire at the South African parliament caused extensive damage on Sunday, collapsing the roof and gutting an entire floor in one building and a man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the blaze. The fire broke out in the early morning and authorities said the sprinkler system appeared to have been tampered with and so did not work. By afternoon, firefighters were still trying to contain the blaze in one of the several buildings that make up the parliament complex in the legislative capital, Cape Town.
A major fire ripped through South Africa's 138-year-old Parliament complex on Sunday, gutting offices and causing some ceilings to collapse at a site that has hosted some of the country's pivotal moments. As firefighters struggled to tame the blaze, a dark plume of smoke and flames rose high into the air above the southern city of Cape Town. Around 70 firefighters were still battling the fire hours after it started in the early morning, Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Jermaine Carelse said.
A person was detained for questioning after a fire that broke out at South Africa’s Houses of Parliament in Cape Town early on January 2, gutting its Old Assembly building, President Cyril Ramaphosa told local media.Ramaphosa expressed sadness that the fire occurred just one day after the funeral of anti-apartheid leader Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and said the work of the National Assembly would continue despite the blaze.Ramaphosa, referring to Tutu by a nickname, said “Arch would have been devastated” to see damage to a building that he “wanted to see as the repository of the democracy that he worked so hard for.”Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille, speaking outside Parliament, said the cause of the fire was still being investigated.Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis described the fire as a “national tragedy” and offered the use of Council Chambers “so that the work of Parliament can continue.” Credit: Rosh Bardien via Storyful
South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa visits the houses of parliament in Cape Town, where firefighters are battling to extinguish a devastating fire.
