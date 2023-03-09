Cape Verde media guide

Traditional fishing boats in Ribeira Grande on Santiago, Cape Verde

Much of the media is state-run, but there is an active private press and a number of private broadcasters.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says Cape Verde "stands out in the region for its legal framework for journalists" and notes that press freedom is guaranteed by the constitution.

However, it also says that there has been pressure from the state which has increased self-censorship

Portuguese public TV and radio for Africa and Radio France Internationale are relayed and Portuguese and Brazilian newspapers are available.

Some radio and TV programmes are presented in Crioulo - an African-Portuguese hybrid tongue.

There were 352,000 internet users by December 2021, comprising 62% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).

Press

Television

TCV - state-run, operated by Radiotelevisao Caboverdiana

Radio