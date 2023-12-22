Cape's housing crunch: Key lawmaker meets legislators, nonprofits to talk about a solution

HYANNIS — Housing experts and nonprofit leaders from across Cape Cod and the Islands met with legislative Housing Committee Chair state Sen. Lydia Edwards on Thursday to dive into the region's housing problems, a double whammy of high prices coupled with lack of availability.

The visit was part of a series of listening tours Edwards is embarking on around Massachusetts.

"The goal is to really see housing through a different lens ... I think it's important to realize when you take on a state Senate role — it's just bigger than Boston. The numbers are different. The infrastructure needs are different," said Edwards, a former Boston City Councilor whose district now includes Revere, Winthrop, and parts of Boston.

State Sen. Julian Cyr, state Sen. Lydia Edwards, state Rep. Kip Diggs, and attorney Robert Brennan listen to Housing Assistance CEO Alisa Magnotta. The group was meeting to talk about solutions to the housing crisis on the Cape and elsewhere in Massachusetts. Help could be on the way in the form of Gov. Maura Healey's $4 billion housing bond bill.

State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Cape Cod and the Islands, hosted Edwards for the visit. Earlier in the day, the senators toured housing projects and met with local officials on Nantucket, before going to Hyannis to see 307 Main St. — the proposed site of a 120-unit mixed-income development.

The day ended with a housing roundtable discussion at the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce with CapeAbilities CEO Kim McElholm, state Rep. Kip Diggs, state Rep. Chris Flanagan, Laura Silber of the Martha's Vineyard Commission, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki and others.

Edwards heard feedback on the Affordable Homes Act, Gov. Maura Healey's $4.1 billion housing bond bill to blunt the housing crisis.

The bill, which needs approval from the Legislature, includes $4 billion in capital spending authorizations, 28 policy changes or initiatives, three executive orders and two targeted tax credits. A bond bill authorizes spending, bonding or borrowing but does not guarantee that the spending will happen.

Healey's bill, which she unveiled in October, will go before the Joint Committee on Housing and will receive a hearing in January.

McElholm said her nonprofit organization, which gives vocational training to people with disabilities to help them become financially independent while working at Cape Cod businesses, is facing major challenges finding and retaining staff.

"Many of them are getting the boot because their landlords want to do Airbnb or something because they make so much more money," said McElholm. "And so now many of our staff come to us and they're becoming homeless or they don't have a place to stay."

The proposed bond bill has millions of dollars set aside for supportive housing, said Edwards. That money could be used to finance a new group home for Cape Abilities clients, but not the workforce, said Cyr, D-Truro.

Cyr said a route could be adding a provision that allows for workers also, or a parallel stream that allows for these human service providers to separately build workforce housing.

"The ability to provide human services in a geographically isolated area increasingly is going to have to be tied to workforce housing," said Cyr.

At the the end of the discussion, Edwards said the Housing Committee's job will be to produce the best draft of the bond bill. It then goes to the House before the package arrives at the Senate. Both the House and the Senate versions will go to a conference committee.

"At each one of these steps, you have an opportunity to push, to move, to advocate, and I encourage you to ... I don't want people to think that this is the beginning and end. We're trying to restructure the scaffolding," said Edwards.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Why did lawmakers visit the old TD Bank building in Hyannis this week?