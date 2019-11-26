Capgemini extends its strategic initiative with Amazon Web Services to North America

Expanded initiative aims to accelerate enterprise digital transformation via cloud technologies

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capgemini has expanded its strategic initiative with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to North America to further meet the needs of customers by focusing on mass application migrations, cloud native development, cloud application modernization, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and managed services. First launched in Europe last year, Capgemini and AWS are further collaborating with a focus on extra personnel and broader technical training to help North American clients drive improvements in their business performance and make digital business a reality.

This expansion combines the power and innovation of AWS and Capgemini's global expertise in applications, on-premises infrastructure and cloud managed services to enable productivity gains, cost savings, digital transformation and business agility.

Capgemini will enhance its AWS business in North America across all industries by leveraging its broad portfolio of solutions including accelerators such as Capgemini's Economic Application Portfolio Management (eAPM), Open Banking, Mainframe Modernization, SAP S/4 HANA Migration to the Cloud, and the Capgemini Cloud Platform for managed services. Capgemini employees hold more than 1,200 AWS certifications combined, including associate and professional level certifications. It plans to add 7,700 more to support this initiative.

"Capgemini has been our key partner in the work of building our cloud native vehicle search platform on AWS. The most crucial activity for dealers sourcing inventory is vehicle search, so we poured our energy into creating an industry-leading natural language search function that utilizes Amazon Elasticsearch Service (Amazon ES) and other AWS technologies. Our search now rivals anything you'd find in the online shopping space. Leveraging another industry-first cloud enabled canonical database, it works even when customers misspell an entry," said Rick Griskie, Chief Information Officer of ADESA.

This latest initiative with AWS builds upon the two organizations' close relationship since 2008. Capgemini is a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and an AWS Managed Services Partner.

Dee Burger, Executive Vice President and Applications Business Lines Lead, North America at Capgemini said, "With this initiative, we are building on 11 successful years of working together to take our joint business to the next level. It will allow us to better help our clients optimize and transform to digital while growing our business and further solidifying our status as a top AWS Premier Consulting Partner."

Greg Pearson, Vice President, Americas Commercial Sales, Amazon Web Services, Inc. said, "Capgemini is helping organizations around the world accelerate their adoption of cloud technologies and transform their business with the scale, security, and agility of AWS. The expansion of this initiative in North America demonstrates our mutual commitment to help customers meet their business goals and accelerate their digital transformation."

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion (about $15.6 billion USD at 2018 average rate).

www.capgemini.com

