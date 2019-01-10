Is Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) A Financially Sound Company?

The size of Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP), a €13b large-cap, often attracts investors seeking a reliable investment in the stock market. One reason being its ‘too big to fail’ aura which gives it the appearance of a strong and stable investment. However, its financial health remains the key to continued success. This article will examine Capgemini’s financial liquidity and debt levels to get an idea of whether the company can deal with cyclical downturns and maintain funds to accommodate strategic spending for future growth. Remember this is a very top-level look that focuses exclusively on financial health, so I recommend a deeper analysis into CAP here.

How does CAP’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

CAP’s debt levels surged from €3.5b to €4.2b over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, CAP currently has €1.8b remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, CAP has generated cash from operations of €1.3b in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 31%, indicating that CAP’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In CAP’s case, it is able to generate 0.31x cash from its debt capital.

Does CAP’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at €4.5b, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of €5.9b, leading to a 1.32x current account ratio. For IT companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Does CAP face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt reaching 60% of equity, CAP may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This isn’t uncommon for large companies because interest payments on debt are tax deductible, meaning debt can be a cheaper source of capital than equity. Since large-caps are seen as safer than their smaller constituents, they tend to enjoy lower cost of capital. We can assess the sustainability of CAP’s debt levels to the test by looking at how well interest payments are covered by earnings. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For CAP, the ratio of 63.1x suggests that interest is amply covered. Large-cap investments like CAP are often believed to be a safe investment due to their ability to pump out ample earnings multiple times its interest payments.

Although CAP’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around CAP’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure CAP has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Capgemini to get a better picture of the large-cap by looking at:

