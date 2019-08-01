Capita (LON:CPI) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Capita plc (LON:CPI) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Capita

What Is Capita's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Capita had UK£1.53b of debt in December 2018, down from UK£2.22b, one year before. On the flip side, it has UK£967.3m in cash leading to net debt of about UK£559.3m.

LSE:CPI Historical Debt, August 1st 2019 More

A Look At Capita's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Capita had liabilities of UK£2.36b due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£1.63b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£967.3m and UK£650.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total UK£2.37b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's UK£1.93b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Capita's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.1 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 2.5 times last year. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. Importantly, Capita's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 70% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Capita can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.