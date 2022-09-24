Capital Allocation Trends At a2 Milk (NZSE:ATM) Aren't Ideal

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think a2 Milk (NZSE:ATM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for a2 Milk:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = NZ$177m ÷ (NZ$1.7b - NZ$440m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, a2 Milk has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 9.6% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured a2 Milk's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for a2 Milk.

What Can We Tell From a2 Milk's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at a2 Milk, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 58% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From a2 Milk's ROCE

While returns have fallen for a2 Milk in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing a2 Milk, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

