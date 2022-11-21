Capital Allocation Trends At AME Elite Consortium Berhad (KLSE:AME) Aren't Ideal

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at AME Elite Consortium Berhad (KLSE:AME) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on AME Elite Consortium Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = RM73m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM270m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, AME Elite Consortium Berhad has an ROCE of 6.0%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.7% generated by the Construction industry, it's much better.

View our latest analysis for AME Elite Consortium Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AME Elite Consortium Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for AME Elite Consortium Berhad.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of AME Elite Consortium Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 9.5%, but since then they've fallen to 6.0%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Story continues

On a side note, AME Elite Consortium Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 18% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On AME Elite Consortium Berhad's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that AME Elite Consortium Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 4.7% to shareholders over the last three years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for AME Elite Consortium Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here