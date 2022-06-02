Capital Allocation Trends At American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Aren't Ideal

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for American Water Works Company:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$26b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, American Water Works Company has an ROCE of 5.4%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.3% generated by the Water Utilities industry, it's much better.

Check out our latest analysis for American Water Works Company

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for American Water Works Company compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for American Water Works Company.

So How Is American Water Works Company's ROCE Trending?

In terms of American Water Works Company's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.4% from 7.2% five years ago. However it looks like American Water Works Company might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by American Water Works Company's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 109% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with American Water Works Company (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.