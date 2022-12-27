Capital Allocation Trends At Blackmores (ASX:BKL) Aren't Ideal

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Blackmores (ASX:BKL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Blackmores, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = AU$57m ÷ (AU$591m - AU$160m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Blackmores has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Personal Products industry.

View our latest analysis for Blackmores

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Blackmores' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Blackmores.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Blackmores' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 33% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Blackmores' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Blackmores. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 55% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

While Blackmores doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 45.8x Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) may be sending very...

  • 2 Cheap Stocks With 10x Potential to Buy In 2023

    Growth stocks have generally taken the worst beatings in the 2022 market downturn, and that's true of some companies that have incredible long-term potential. The concept of an online bank has been around for a few decades now, but SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is doing things a little differently. Instead of offering an attractive niche product (like a high-yield savings account), SoFi's goal is to offer everything its customers need, and get them to abandon their current banks altogether.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • Don't Look Now, But Is This Crypto Trading for Less Than $1 Back From the Dead?

    Granted, a lot of the recent price increase is based on hope and speculation, predicated on the return of Andre Cronje, who has been compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) founder Satoshi Nakamoto (a pseudonym) for his influence on the crypto market. At the end of November, Fantom released a detailed description of its financial records showing that it has $340 million worth of digital assets on hand, including $100 million in stablecoins, $100 million in crypto assets, $50 million in non-crypto assets, and approximately $90 million worth of Fantom tokens. This calculation was based on an annual burn rate of $7 million, and the ability to generate steady annual income on those $340 million worth of digital assets.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Why Warren Buffett Beat the Market In 2022

    Many, if not most, investors, have seen their portfolios sink as well in 2022 -- but not Warren Buffett. Most of Buffett's personal fortune is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Although there are still a few days left in December, Berkshire looks to be in great shape to deliver a positive, albeit small, annual gain.

  • "Bond King" Bill Gross Is Buying Annaly Capital Management and AGNC. Should Investors Follow Suit?

    These two mortgage real estate investment trusts struggled this year, resulting in high annual dividend yields.

  • Here's when PNC economists say the Fed will get inflation down to 2%

    The slowdown in inflation is underway, but will take a bigger slowdown in the economy to reach the Fed's objective.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. The housing market is in free fall as interest rates rise, the auto market is souring quickly with the number of repossessions higher than pre-pandemic levels, and inflation is still at 40-year highs. Bear markets tend to be measured in months, while bull markets last for years, so it's not so much when you buy stocks but rather that you buy quality companies and hold onto them.

  • Medicare Part B's First Premium Drop in Over a Decade Comes With 3 Added Bonuses

    Retirees got some good news this year when the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that standard monthly Medicare Part B premiums would drop to $164.90 in 2023, a 3% decline from 2022. Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people over the age of 65 and Medicare Part B covers certain necessary and preventative healthcare services. The 3% drop may not sound like much, but this is the first time in over a decade that Medicare Part B premiums are moving down.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Are Down 23% to 27%

    This year has been a really challenging one for investors. The stock market is down significantly due to concerns that we could be heading toward a recession. A downturn could force many companies to reduce their cash outflows, including dividend payments to shareholders.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth in 20 Years

    What follows are five surefire stocks that can help build generational wealth over the next 20 years. One such winner that can keep on winning for its shareholders is payment processor Visa (NYSE: V). In terms of credit card network market share by purchase volume, Visa is in a class of its own in the United States.

  • Possible bearish signals as Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) insiders disposed of US$5.4m worth of stock

    Many Norfolk Southern Corporation ( NYSE:NSC ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of...

  • There's No Escaping Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Muted Earnings

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.7x might make it look like a buy right now compared...

  • 3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot

    Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all have dividends yielding 2.5% or more with a history of consistent increases to reward long-term investors. Medical Properties Trust is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 434 in total that it leases across 30 states and 10 countries.

  • Property insurance rates unsustainable for seniors on fixed incomes | Opinion

    Just last week, mom received a bill for this year with a quoted annual premium of $6,200 — a $2,200 increase over last year.