Capital Allocation Trends At Boilermech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BOILERM) Aren't Ideal

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Boilermech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BOILERM), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Boilermech Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = RM21m ÷ (RM383m - RM129m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Boilermech Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 8.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 14%.

Check out our latest analysis for Boilermech Holdings Berhad

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Boilermech Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Boilermech Holdings Berhad.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Boilermech Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.2% from 17% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Boilermech Holdings Berhad. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 18% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for Boilermech Holdings Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

