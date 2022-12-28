Capital Allocation Trends At Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Aren't Ideal

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cheesecake Factory:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = US$88m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$606m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Cheesecake Factory has an ROCE of 4.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cheesecake Factory compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cheesecake Factory here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Cheesecake Factory's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Cheesecake Factory's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Cheesecake Factory in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 31% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Cheesecake Factory that we think you should be aware of.

