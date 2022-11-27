Capital Allocation Trends At Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Citi Trends, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = US$23m ÷ (US$502m - US$166m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Citi Trends has an ROCE of 6.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Citi Trends compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Citi Trends here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Citi Trends Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Citi Trends, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 10% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

What We Can Learn From Citi Trends' ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Citi Trends because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Citi Trends and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

