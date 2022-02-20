Capital Allocation Trends At D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Aren't Ideal

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on D4t4 Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = UK£4.8m ÷ (UK£35m - UK£5.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, D4t4 Solutions has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the IT industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for D4t4 Solutions compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at D4t4 Solutions doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 16% from 22% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for D4t4 Solutions. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 106% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

D4t4 Solutions does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for D4t4 Solutions that you might be interested in.

