Capital Allocation Trends At Daimler Truck Holding (ETR:DTG) Aren't Ideal

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Daimler Truck Holding (ETR:DTG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Daimler Truck Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = €2.9b ÷ (€65b - €20b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Daimler Truck Holding has an ROCE of 6.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 8.8%.

View our latest analysis for Daimler Truck Holding

roce

In the above chart we have measured Daimler Truck Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Daimler Truck Holding.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Daimler Truck Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 8.6% over the last three years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Daimler Truck Holding has decreased its current liabilities to 30% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Daimler Truck Holding's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Daimler Truck Holding. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Daimler Truck Holding and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

While Daimler Truck Holding isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here