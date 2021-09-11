Capital Allocation Trends At Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Aren't Ideal

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So while Dollarama (TSE:DOL) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Dollarama is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = CA$861m ÷ (CA$3.9b - CA$474m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

Thus, Dollarama has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

View our latest analysis for Dollarama

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Dollarama's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Dollarama's ROCE Trend?

Unfortunately, the trend isn't great with ROCE falling from 44% five years ago, while capital employed has grown 156%. That being said, Dollarama raised some capital prior to their latest results being released, so that could partly explain the increase in capital employed. It's unlikely that all of the funds raised have been put to work yet, so as a consequence Dollarama might not have received a full period of earnings contribution from it. Additionally, we found that Dollarama's most recent EBIT figure is around the same as the prior year, so we'd attribute the drop in ROCE mostly to the capital raise.

On a side note, Dollarama has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 12% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Dollarama is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has gained an impressive 69% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Dollarama you'll probably want to know about.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dealmaker Who Beat Topps for Baseball Cards Is Worth $8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Rubin was a freshman at Villanova University when he first displayed a knack for pulling off big deals. Using cash borrowed from a neighbor, he bought $200,000 of overstock sports equipment and soon resold it for a $75,000 profit. He’s been pouncing on opportunities ever since. Today, Rubin has a net worth of about $8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Seizing on the disruptive power of internet-based shopping, he has turned sports merchandiser Fanatic

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    It’s no secret that Vanguard, Fidelity and Charles Schwab are three of the most popular and well-known brokerage firms. These financial institutions are also some of the largest, offering a wide range of products and services, from banking and investment … Continue reading → The post Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A Stock Market Selloff Needs a Trigger. Here’s What Could Cause the Next One.

    THE TRADER A rocky week in the markets has traders, investors, and strategists at Defcon 2, peering into the horizon for the enemy—a stock market correction. But while there are some troubling signals, corrections—drops of 10% from recent highs—don’t just happen, just like bull markets don’t die of old age.

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    Inflation is high today, but don't get scared. These four dividend stocks have handily beat inflation over the long term.

  • This Top Medical Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Get ready to make some defensive portfolio moves. At least, that’s the bottom line according to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, who is taking a close look at the issues facing US investors as we put the Labor Day holiday behind us. The key point, according to McCourt, is the sheer number of possible impactors on the market. The COVID virus is still burning its way across the world, and new variants are creeping up. The US Congress still has not come to grips with passing a budget – and m

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Cassava Sciences (SAVA) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Want to Buy if a Stock Market Crash Occurs

    The likelihood of a market pullback appears to be growing. For long-term investors looking to put their cash to work, that's a good thing.

  • ALTCOINS TO BUY: Crypto experts share the best investing opportunities they're seeing outside of bitcoin

    Insider has talked to several experts about which altcoins they like most, why they're bullish, and what they recommend others should be buying now.

  • BlackRock pulls in $1 billion from Chinese investors right after Soros warning

    BlackRock brought in about $1 billion from Chinese investors just after billionaire financier George Soros warned that doing so would be a “tragic mistake.”

  • 7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the legendary investor who was the subject of a Hollywood movie for […]

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says if you don't understand bitcoin, you're old - and if you're nervous about the world, gold is a better store of value

    "I'd be very careful in bitcoin. I don't think it makes a great deal of sense," the billionaire Omega Advisors chairman told CNBC.

  • Quantumscape Insider Sold Over $443.39 Thousand In Company Stock

    Justin Mirro, Director at Quantumscape (NYSE:QS), made a large insider sell on September 7, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Mirro sold 20,000 shares of Quantumscape at a price of $22.17 per share. The total transaction amounted to $443,386. Following the transaction, Mirro still owns 4,930,000 shares of Quantumscape worth $107,411,388. Quantumscape shares are trading up 1.86% at $21.79 at the ti

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect From the Market — but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • Jim Cramer Signs Multi-Platform Renewal With CNBC

    Jim Cramer has signed a multi-platform deal to remain at CNBC, where he’ll continue to host his “Mad Money W/ Jim Cramer” show each weekday night at 6 p.m. ET and “Squawk on the Street” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET each weekday morning. In addition to those on-air duties, he will create exclusive subscription products and content for CNBC thanks to a partnership with Cramer Digital. The subscription product for the investment community will be called CNBC Investor Club with Jim Cramer and will give

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in September. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. A question that many investors, particularly income investors, will tend to ask […]

  • Child Tax Credit Payments Will Be Deposited Sept. 15 – Here Are the Other Important Dates

    The next installment of the advance child tax credit will hit accounts Sept. 15. If you're still unsure about whether you should be getting them, or still need to sign up, here are some important...

  • Warren Buffett Would Love These 3 Marijuana Stocks

    Warren Buffett may be the world's greatest investor, but he's not exactly a trailblazer. It took him forever to invest in technology stocks because he didn't understand it, but when he did he went whole hog. Buffett doesn't own any marijuana stocks yet, but he also said investing in airline stocks was a bad idea, and he eventually did that, too.