Capital Allocation Trends At Domino's Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Aren't Ideal

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Domino's Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Domino's Pizza Enterprises is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = AU$231m ÷ (AU$2.4b - AU$641m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Domino's Pizza Enterprises has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.9% generated by the Hospitality industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Domino's Pizza Enterprises compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Domino's Pizza Enterprises, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. However it looks like Domino's Pizza Enterprises might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Domino's Pizza Enterprises' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Domino's Pizza Enterprises' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 57% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

