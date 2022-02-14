Capital Allocation Trends At Energy World (ASX:EWC) Aren't Ideal

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Energy World (ASX:EWC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Energy World is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = US$40m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$213m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Energy World has an ROCE of 2.7%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 2.7%, it's still a low return by itself.

roce
roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Energy World, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Energy World Tell Us?

In terms of Energy World's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 5.3%, but since then they've fallen to 2.7%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Energy World has decreased its current liabilities to 12% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Energy World's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Energy World is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. It seems that investors have little hope of these trends getting any better and that may have partly contributed to the stock collapsing 79% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Energy World does have some risks, we noticed 5 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

