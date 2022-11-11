Capital Allocation Trends At Gale Pacific (ASX:GAP) Aren't Ideal

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Gale Pacific (ASX:GAP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Gale Pacific is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = AU$13m ÷ (AU$210m - AU$67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Gale Pacific has an ROCE of 9.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Gale Pacific's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Gale Pacific has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Gale Pacific doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 14%, but since then they've fallen to 9.0%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Gale Pacific's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Gale Pacific's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 13% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Gale Pacific does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Gale Pacific that you might be interested in.

